TTD chairman inspects Parakamani
Tirumala : TTD Chairman BR Naidu conducted a surprise inspection to boondi potu and Parakamani buildings in Tirumala on Saturday. He inspected Parakamani building and inquired about the process of segregation of coins, notes, gold, silver and other items offered by devotees in Srivari Hundi. He later enquired how the personnel participating in the counting would be checked and also observed CCTV surveillance in Parakamani building.
Later, the Chairman examined production of boondi, tins of ghee, mixing of flour and process of moving raw materials into the temple through conveyor belt at boondi potu. After speaking potu staff, he advised them to be clean and devout in performing their duties.
The officers were instructed to be careful to avoid any accidents in Potu.
Later, he inspected laddu complex and interacted with several devotees and also randomly verified laddu’s weight. The officials concerned were ordered to take measures so that devotees do not face any trouble at laddu complex.
After reaching Srivari temple, he visited temple Potu and asked the officials about the method of making laddus and expressed satisfaction over the method of preparation.