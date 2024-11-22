  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TTD chairman meets Telangana CM

TTD chairman meets Telangana CM
x
Highlights

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu paid a courtesy call on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills in...

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu paid a courtesy call on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Thursday. The chairman presented Pattu Vastram to the CM. Later, CM Revanth Reddy felicitated BR Naidu with a shawl and presented a memento and conveyed his best wishes on becoming the Chairman of TTD Trust Board.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick