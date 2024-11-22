Live
- HC Bench In Kurnool: House passes unanimous resolution
- Low Pressure Area Likely in Southeast Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rains Forecasted for AP
- Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches new gold jewellery
- Collector reviews arrangements for Guv’s visit
- 13 members of robbery gang arrested
- Country’s development depends on youth’s progress: Collector Vinod
- Exports picking up as mfg gains steam
- CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Commonwealth Mediation and Arbitration Conference Today
- Beware of new cyber scam ‘digital arrest’: SP Subba Rayudu
- Sensex, Nifty slip under pressure amid weak global cues
Just In
TTD chairman meets Telangana CM
Highlights
Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu paid a courtesy call on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Thursday. The chairman presented Pattu Vastram to the CM. Later, CM Revanth Reddy felicitated BR Naidu with a shawl and presented a memento and conveyed his best wishes on becoming the Chairman of TTD Trust Board.
