TTD chairman meets Telangana CM

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu paid a courtesy call on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Thursday. The chairman presented Pattu Vastram to the CM. Later, CM Revanth Reddy felicitated BR Naidu with a shawl and presented a memento and conveyed his best wishes on becoming the Chairman of TTD Trust Board.