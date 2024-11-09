TTD chairman visits Dharmagiri, Gosala

Tirumala: TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu visited Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham and SV Gosala in Tirumala on Friday evening.

Earlier on his maiden arrival at Dharmagiri, Principal KSS Avadhani accorded him traditional welcome amidst Vedic chants and Aseervachanam.

Later interacting with students, BR Naidu told them to gain expertise in their courses and preach Sanatana Dharma. ‘’If there are any issues, we are here to resolve them and our noble intention is to take forward Sanatana Dharma to newer heights,” he asserted.

Earlier, the Principal briefed the TTD Board Chief about the emergence and prominence of Vedic institution in Tirumala.

Later, the TTD Board Chief visited Gosala and participated in Navaneeta Seva. He observed the services rendered by Srivari Sevaks in Navaneeta Seva and took part in Gopuja.

SV Gosala Director Dr Harnath Reddy was also present. The Chairman visited Sri Pedda Jeeyar Mutt and took the blessings of HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and worshipped Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy.

Special officer Dharmagiri Vijayalakshmi, health officer Dr Madhusudhana Prasad and others were also present.