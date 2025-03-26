TTD Chairman visits Vyasaraja Mutt, seeks blessings from pontiffs

Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu on Tuesday visited the Vyasaraja Mutt at Tirumala on Tuesday and took the blessings from the Pontiff of Palimaru Mutt Sri Vidyadisha Theertha Swamiji and the Pontiff of Bhimanakatte Mutt Sri Raghuvarendra Theertha Swamiji.

On the occasion, the Chairman explained to Swamijis about the various programmes undertaken by TTD for the spread of Sanatana Hindu Dharma Prachara and the construction of Srivari temples in the capitals of all the States across the country following the instructions of the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Later, the Swamijis presented the Chairman with a Pattu Vastram. They also presented a book of Maha Bharatam and blessed him.

TTD board member Naresh Kumar was also was present.