TTD chief offers silk vastrams to Japali Anjaneya Swamy

Tirumala: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, TTD Chairman BR Naidu on Thursday offered Pattu Vastrams on behalf of TTD to Japali Anjaneya Swamy at Japali Theertham in Tirumala.

Upon his arrival at the temple, priests welcomed the Chairman and facilitated Japali Hanuman’s darshan.

After performing special pujas to the deity, the priests honored the Chairman with Sindhoora vastram and offered Theertha Prasadams.

Speaking to the media, the TTD Board Chief said that offering Pattu Vastrams to Japali Hanuman on Hanuman Jayanti has been a long-standing tradition. He said he prayed to Sri Japali Hanuman to bestow is blessings upon all the devotees.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, temple Dy EO Lokanatham, VGO Surendra, others were also present.