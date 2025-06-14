TTD chief visits SV temple in Bengaluru

Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple located at Vyali Kaval in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday.

On thes occasion, the temple priests and officials welcomed the Chairman and his spouse with Poorna Kumbham honours. Following this, the couple had darshan of the main deity and participated in special pujas.

After the darshan, the priests honoured the Chairman with traditional Pattu Vastrams and offered Vedic blessings. Later, the Chairman visited the Annaprasadam distribution centre at the temple premises and personally served food to the devotees. He also enquired with the temple staff about the ongoing puja rituals and the facilities being provided to the devotees.

The Chairman instructed the officials to further enhance the quality of services to the devotees.