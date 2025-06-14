  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TTD chief visits SV temple in Bengaluru

TTD chief visits SV temple in Bengaluru
x
Highlights

Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple located at Vyali Kaval in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday.On thes occasion, the...

Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple located at Vyali Kaval in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday.

On thes occasion, the temple priests and officials welcomed the Chairman and his spouse with Poorna Kumbham honours. Following this, the couple had darshan of the main deity and participated in special pujas.

After the darshan, the priests honoured the Chairman with traditional Pattu Vastrams and offered Vedic blessings. Later, the Chairman visited the Annaprasadam distribution centre at the temple premises and personally served food to the devotees. He also enquired with the temple staff about the ongoing puja rituals and the facilities being provided to the devotees.

The Chairman instructed the officials to further enhance the quality of services to the devotees.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick