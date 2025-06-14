Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
TTD chief visits SV temple in Bengaluru
Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple located at Vyali Kaval in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday.On thes occasion, the...
Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple located at Vyali Kaval in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday.
On thes occasion, the temple priests and officials welcomed the Chairman and his spouse with Poorna Kumbham honours. Following this, the couple had darshan of the main deity and participated in special pujas.
After the darshan, the priests honoured the Chairman with traditional Pattu Vastrams and offered Vedic blessings. Later, the Chairman visited the Annaprasadam distribution centre at the temple premises and personally served food to the devotees. He also enquired with the temple staff about the ongoing puja rituals and the facilities being provided to the devotees.
The Chairman instructed the officials to further enhance the quality of services to the devotees.