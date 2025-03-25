Live
- TTD conducts Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam today ahead of Ugadi
On the occasion of the Telugu New Year Ugadi, scheduled for the 30th of this month, priests and officials at the temple are conducting purification rituals (Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam) on Tuesday.
On the occasion of the Telugu New Year Ugadi, scheduled for the 30th of this month, priests and officials at the temple are conducting purification rituals (Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam) on Tuesday. In this context, temple darshan has been suspended from the morning. After the completion of the purification rituals, devotees will be allowed for darshan starting at 11 AM, as informed by TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials. Additionally, the weekly service of Ashtadala Padmaaradhana has also been cancelled due to the koil Alwar Thirumanjanam.
Traditionally, koil Alwar Thirumanjanam is conducted on the Tuesday preceding the Ugadi festival, Anivara Asthanam, Brahmotsavam, and Vaikuntha Ekadasi. On Tuesday, from 6 AM to 11 AM, priests will perform the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam meticulously according to traditions. The temple premises, including the Anandnilayam, the golden entrance, the inner sanctum, sub-shrines, courtyard, walls, roof, and puja items, will be thoroughly cleaned with water.
During this time, the main deity's idol will be fully covered with garments. After the purification, holy water infused with sacred substances such as Namakopam, Sri Churnam, Kasturi turmeric, green leaves, grass camphor, powdered fragrance, kumkum, and various aromatic materials will be sprinkled throughout the temple. Following this, the garment covering the main deity's idol will be removed, and special prayers and offerings will be conducted by the priests according to scriptures. Subsequently, devotees will be permitted for darshan.
Meanwhile, due to the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, TTD officials have cancelled VIP break darshans and the Ashtadala Padmapadmaaradhana service on Tuesday. On the 25th, VIP break darshans and recommendation letters will not be accepted except for protocol officials, as informed by the authorities. They also mentioned that there will be Ugadi Asthanam on the 30th.