TTD earns 15.80 crore through offerings 

Tirupati: TTD netted Rs 15.80 crore through cash offerings in the hundi of Lord Venkateswara, Tirumala, while 2,63,000 devotees had darshan from June 11 to July 10.



The famed temple which was shut down for the devotees on March 20 following the outbreak of Covid-19 was reopened and darshan was resumed to the general public on June 11.

The hundi income which was ranging from Rs 35-40 lakh in the beginning is steadily increasing crossing Rs 60-70 lakh on an average and on some days touching Rs 80 lakh also.

TTD on its part has made elaborate arrangements at Tirumala and also at Alipiri, the gateway to the hilltop temple town, to ensure safety to devotees as well as the employees on duty on the hills against the dreaded Covid-19 which saw the darshan is going on smoothly since resuming of the darshan on June 11 with no pilgrim found positive before and after completion of pilgrimage.

TTD ensures every devotee entering the queue line wears a mask and also maintains physical distance. It also took up conducting of Covid-19 test (swab test) to employees working in Tirumala and also random test of pilgrims at Alipiri besides vigorously following all safety norms stipulated by the Central and the state governments.

The TTD first allowed 6,000 pilgrims, 3,000 each of Rs Rs 300 special entry ticket holders and Sarvadarshan offline token holders, i.e. common pilgrims daily in 12 slots from morning 6 to evening 7. Later, the number increased to 12,000 with TTD issuing Rs 300 special entry tickets online raising to 9,000. Besides, a limited number of VIP break darshan and Srivani Trust donors also allowed for darshan.