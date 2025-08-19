Live
- Yamuna water levels continue to rise
- Minister directs Nandyal dist officials to remain on high alert
- Medical teams mobilised in areas affected by swollen Beas, Sutlej
- Kejriwal questions govt over repeated bomb threats
- Congress stages candlelight rally in Tirupati over ‘bogus votes’ row
- ‘Patanjali has set a new record of entrepreneurship in business’
- Initiative to combat cancer through frontline health workers launched
- 78 petitions received in PGRS by police
- MCD may phase out surface parking in Delhi
- Three Delhi schools receive hoax bomb threats
TTD EO conducts surprise inspections at ghat road
Highlights
TIRUMALA: The TTD EO J Syamala Rao on Monday made surprise inspections along the up ghat road.As a part of it, he instructed the officials of...
TIRUMALA: The TTD EO J Syamala Rao on Monday made surprise inspections along the up ghat road.
As a part of it, he instructed the officials of Engineering and Health departments to complete the repair works if any and ensure regular cleaning respectively.
He directed Health wing for cleaning at regular intervals by deploying sufficient staff.
The officials from Engineering and Health wings were also present.
Next Story