TTD EO conducts surprise inspections at ghat road

TIRUMALA: The TTD EO J Syamala Rao on Monday made surprise inspections along the up ghat road.

As a part of it, he instructed the officials of Engineering and Health departments to complete the repair works if any and ensure regular cleaning respectively.

He directed Health wing for cleaning at regular intervals by deploying sufficient staff.

The officials from Engineering and Health wings were also present.

