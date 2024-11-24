TTD EO inspects Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam arrangements

Tirupati : As the annual Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam, scheduled from November 28 to December 6 is fast approaching, TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sreedhar, SP L Subba Rayudu and the officials of various TTD departments, inspected the ongoing arrangements on Saturday.

The EO directed the officials concerned to take precautions regarding sanitation, medical facilities, security measures, distribution of Anna Prasadam, cultural programmes at Shilparamam, Asthana Mandapam of Tiruchanoor, Annamacharya Kalamandiram, Sri Ramachandra Pushkarini besides dancing troupes in front of Vahana Sevas.

Regarding Engineering works, he said whitewashing, painting, flexi boards and arches at important places, barricades, PA system, electrical illumination should be set up. He also instructed that the flower exhibition by Garden wing in Friday Gardens should be attractive, matching the occasion.

In coordination with different district wings, the annual fete should be conducted in a grand manner like Tirumala Brahmotsavams, EO Syamala Rao asserted. Agama Advisor Srinivasacharyulu, FACAO Balaji, CE Satyanarayana, SE Electrical Venkateswarulu, Deputy EO Govindarajan and other officers were present.