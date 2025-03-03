TTD EO inspects Vontimitta temple, reviews arrangements

Tirumala: As the annual Brahmotsavam at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama temple in Kadapa district along with the state festival of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam is scheduled from April 6 to15, TTD EO J Syamala Rao said that elaborate arrangements will be made for the annual fete.

The EO along with YSR district collector and SP, JEO and TTD officials inspected the temple, surroundings and Kalyana Vedika on Saturday and later conducted a review.

Speaking on the occasion, Syamala Rao asked the officials to complete the development works in the temple by the end of March and make Kalyana Vedika venue attractive.

He asked the TTD officials to coordinate with the YSR district authorities and make advance arrange-ments in a planned manner so that the devotees do not face any difficulties.

He said that he will review the progress of the work every 15 days.

He instructed the officials concerned to give wide publicity in main towns of YSR and Annamayya districts and surrounding areas through Prachara Rathams on the events.

Later, the EO directed the officials of engineering and other departments to complete the works to be done in the context of Brahmotsavam according to the checklist and make convenient arrangements for the devotees.

He said extensive arrangements should be made on April 11 for the celestial Kalyanam.

In view of the fact that there will be more than one lakh devotees are expected to come for this kal-yanam, TTD officials and district officials have been advised to work in coordination and conduct de-partment-wise reviews frequently.

In view of the rush of devotees, special attention should be paid towards maintaining traffic, distribution of annaprasadam, drinking water and buttermilk, keeping in view the scorching temperatures of sum-mer.

YSR district collector Dr Cherukuri Sridhar, SP E G Ashok Kumar, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, DRO Visveswara Naidu, TTD chief engineer Satyanarayana, SE (electrical) Venkateswarlu, deputy EO P V Natesh Babu, VGO Sadalakshmi and other departmental officers participated.