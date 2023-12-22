TTD gears up to celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadasi in A grand manner

Tirumala: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam on Thursday evening asked the staff enrolled on deputation to contribute for the successful conduct of Vaikuntha Ekadasi fete.

The JEO held a meeting with the staff members at the Vaibhavotsava Mandapam. He said the TTD has prepared a concrete plan for to celebrate the festival in a hassle-free manner. He asked the supervisory officials to ensure incident-free festivities during Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

With respect to Tirumala token issuing centre, he clarified that only residents having Tirumala address on their Aadhaar cards will be considered and the tokens will be issued after verification. Senior officers and others were present.