TTD governing council announces key decisions

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Governing Council convened on Tuesday, July 22, and made several important decisions aimed at enhancing facilities and services for pilgrims. TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao briefed the media on the outcomes of the meeting.

One of the key highlights was the discussion regarding the construction of Vaikuntam Q Complex-3. A decision on this project will be made following the recommendations of an appointed committee. The Council also committed to improving accommodation facilities for common devotees.

In a move to bolster infrastructure, a committee will be established to oversee developments at Alipiri. The Council approved plans to enhance the Shila Toranam and Chakra Theertham, alongside another committee aimed at assessing the construction of temples nationwide.

To expand the reach of the Srivari Seva initiative, coordinators will be appointed. Additionally, the establishment of a cyber security lab was approved to strengthen online safety measures. The need for improved sanitation at Kalyanakattala led to the decision to construct a new administrative building, replacing older structures.

The meeting also announced the initiation of Annadanam services at the Ontimitta temple, with a funding allocation of Rs. 4.7 crore for the construction of a new Annadanam building. Furthermore, microphone sets will be provided to 320 temples, and the Council supported the appointment of 700 Vedic reciters, with Rs. 18 crore set aside for this initiative. An unemployment allowance will also be offered to 600 Vedic reciters.

Finally, the construction of Bhajan Mandals at various temples in Andhra Pradesh through the Srivani Trust was approved, reflecting a broader commitment to enhance spiritual services across the region.