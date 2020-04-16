TTD installs Ayurvedic disinfection tunnel at Tirumala

Tirupati: The Ayurvedic disinfection tunnel set up by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirumala near the famed Sri Venkateswara Temple came into use from Tuesday evening.



TTD set up the Ayurvedic disinfection tunnel which probably the first of its kind in the world with the support of a donor from Tamil Nadu.

With the Ayurvedic disinfection tunnel coming into force, the limited number of employees working in the temple passing through the tunnel as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19, before reporting duty in the temple.

TTD Health Officer Dr R R Reddy said that silver nano ions embedded with Ayurvedic disinfectant solution were used for spraying it on those passing through the tunnel. The solution is organic with no alcohol or chemical content, he said adding that the employees get sprayed of the disinfectant on the heads and hands before entering the shrine for work.