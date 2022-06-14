TTD invites offline donations for kids' hospital

Tirumala: Towards the construction of the first-of-its-kind, state-of-art children's multi-super specialty hospital by TTD, donations have been invited in offline also.

It may be mentioned here that many philanthropists have been donating their largesse towards the noble cause in online from February 16 onwards. Upon the suggestions made by some devotees,

TTD has decided to accept off-line donations also. The devotees have to take the cheque or DD in the name of Executive Officer, TTD, to the tune of Rs 1 crore and shall directly handover the same in offline.

TTD will allot them Udayastama ticket as a token of gratitude to their noble contribution. The devotees are requested to make use of this opportunity. For more information, one can contact Arjitam Office, Tirumala during working hours on 0877-2263589.