TTD JEO inspects ongoing works in Vontimitta

Kadapa: TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam on Monday inspected the ongoing developmental works along with officials at Kalyana Vedica of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta.

Speaking to media persons, the JEO said that Archaeological department officials were tasked with repairs and cleaning of temple gopuram for which tenders were called and works would commence shortly. He said that directions have been issued to concerned officials towards laying a pathway near Kalyana Vedica and other pending works like PAC rooms development, arch, Ramakoti Stupa.

The JEO said TTD was gearing up for performing Sri Seetharama Kalyanam in a grand scale during Sri Rama Navami in April. Veerabrahmam also inspected Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple in Devuni Kadapa where the annual Brahmotsavams set to commence from February 2 with Ankurarpanam on February 1. Deputy EO Dr Ramana Prasad and SE Venkateswarlu were present.