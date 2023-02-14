TTD keen to promote traditional sculpture: EO

Tirupati: Reiterating the commitment of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to preserve and promote traditional art forms, TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy said that the Devasthams has been organising expos and also providing sculptures, idols and other carvings of Hindu temple arts and architecture in a big way. .

Speaking after the inauguration of a three-day expo on traditional Indian arts, architecture, paintings and idols at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA) (TTD Shilpa Kalasala) here on Monday, the EO said the exhibition-cum-sale is to provide the much needed exposure to the artistic creations of the students of the Shilpa Kalasala and also to the sculptures and artistes engaged in the production centre attached to the Kalasala to boost up the demand which in turn help promotion of our rich temple arts, architecture and traditional paintings.

"Many students from this great institute of TTD who have settled as renowned sculptors, lecturers, and artistes across the country and abroad, making significant contribution to sustain our traditional temple arts and sculptures," he said, informing that TTD was also providing financial aid in the form of Rs 1 lakh deposit for each student joining the Kalamkari painting course in an effort to revive traditional art form originated from Srikalahasti in the district..

He appreciated the faculty of the Shilpa Kalasala, particularly the Fine Arts wing churning its students as future Kalamkari arts preventing it declining.

Kalasala principal Venkat Reddy said the institute started by TTD in 1960 and later in 1979 production wing was also set up to engage those who completed various courses and also for supply of Vigrahas (idols) of stone, metal and wood, artistic pieces, etc., The production centre produced 1,200-1,500 sculptures a year, he said, informing that there is a good demand for the traditional products of TTD Shilpa Kalasala.

The EO and JEO for health and education Sada Bhargavi later visited the expo where an array of wood, cement, metal and kalamkari art works is on display. The expo will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm till February 15.

Devasthanams education officer Bhaskar Reddy, faculty and students were present.