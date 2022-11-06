TTD makes changes in VIP break darshan timings at Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has made changes to the VIP break darshan timing to 8 am from December 1st and will be implemented on an experimental basis for a month. It said it would decide to take into consideration the opinions of the devotees, so that common devotees who wait in the compartments at night for darshan of the Tirumala deity can have darshan early in the morning.



Dial Your EO program was organised on Saturday at Tirumala Annamayya Building. On this occasion, EO AV Dharma Reddy explained the various programs undertaken by TTD to the devotees. He said that in Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari Kartika Brahmotsavam will be held from the 20th to the 28th of this month with Gajavahanam service on the 24th, Garuda Vahanam on 25th and Rathotsavam on 27th respectively. He said that Karthika deepotsavam will be on the 7th of this month in Yaganti of Kurnool district, 14th in Visakhapatnam and the 18th in Tirupati.

EV Dharma Reddy explained that on the 9th of this month from 6 pm to 8 pm, Srinivasa Kalyanam is being held on the ground opposite QIS Engineering College in the suburb of Ongole.