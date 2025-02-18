Live
- Indian stocks could see revival soon, global factors are the key: Morgan Stanley
- MP CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to Bhind road victims
- DeepSeek sent South Korean user data to China's ByteDance: Regulator
- NIA arrests two in Karnataka for leaking sensitive Karwar naval base information to Pakistan
- ED raids 12 places in Rs 1,000 crore-CSR scam in Kerala
- Bhubaneswar: B Tech student from Nepal found dead in her hostel
- Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles begins near Rushikulya
- How to Save Tax on Salary: Effective Strategies for 2025
- 36K women went missing in Odisha in 5 yrs: CM Majhi
- Odisha can emerge as leader in fisheries sector: Guv
Just In
TTD online quotas for May from today
- Online registration for lucky dip registration can be done from 10 am today to 10 am Feb 20
- Rs 300 SED ticket quota will be released at 10 am on Feb 24
Tirumala: TTD will release the May month quota of Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana and Astadala Pada Padmaradhama sevas on February 18 at 10 am online. The online registration for lucky dip registration of these seva tickets can be done from February 18 to till 10 am February 20.
Devotees who got these tickets through lucky dip will be allotted the tickets if they pay the amount before 12 noon February 22.
The May month quota of Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva tickets will be released on February 21 at 10 am while the virtual sevas at 3 pm.
TTD will release the Angapradakshinam tokens on February 22 at 10 am and Srivani tickets at 11 am and at 3 pm for the elderly, disabled and those suffering from chronic diseases.
Release of quota for Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets is on 10 am February 24 at while the accommodation for Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 3 pm.
The TTD requested the devotees to book Srivari Arjita sevas and darshan tickets through the TTD official website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in only.