TTD online quotas for May from today

Tirumala: TTD will release the May month quota of Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana and Astadala Pada Padmaradhama sevas on February 18 at 10 am online. The online registration for lucky dip registration of these seva tickets can be done from February 18 to till 10 am February 20.

Devotees who got these tickets through lucky dip will be allotted the tickets if they pay the amount before 12 noon February 22.

The May month quota of Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva tickets will be released on February 21 at 10 am while the virtual sevas at 3 pm.

TTD will release the Angapradakshinam tokens on February 22 at 10 am and Srivani tickets at 11 am and at 3 pm for the elderly, disabled and those suffering from chronic diseases.

Release of quota for Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets is on 10 am February 24 at while the accommodation for Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 3 pm.

The TTD requested the devotees to book Srivari Arjita sevas and darshan tickets through the TTD official website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in only.