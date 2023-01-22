TTD orders probe into drone shoot of Tirumala temple

Tirupati: Days after an alleged drone video of Tirumala temple went viral on the social media platforms, the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams authorities on Saturday ordered a probe into the origins of the video.

Talking to the media, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said a criminal case would be booked if anyone was found involved in using drones to shoot the video. He said preliminary probe indicates that the video was posted by a person from Hyderabad. The video in question was said to have been uploaded by a man from Hyderabad in November last year on his Instagram account. However, it went viral over the last couple of days, forcing the TTD authorities to take note of the same. As the video had turned into a controversy, the Instagram user is said to have taken down the video. TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore said the entire Tirumala was under the eagle eye of hi-fi vigilance and security and it is not possible to capture the video through a drone camera. They suspect that it could have either been obtained from Google or shot using 3D still photography. If the video was true, he said all legal measures would be taken since as per Agama Shastra, no aircraft or drones are permitted over Tirumala. It has been declared as a no-fly zone.