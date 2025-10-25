TTD releases Rs. 300 Special Darshan Tokens for January 2026

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the online release of special entry darshan tokens for January 2026, priced at Rs. 300. These tickets will be made available today at 10 am. Additionally, accommodation room allocations in Tirumala and Tirupati are set to be released at 3 pm.

In conjunction with these announcements, special arrangements have been made in Tirumala for Nagula Chavithi celebrations today. A grand vehicle service for Srivari will take place, culminating in a darshan at 7 pm of Sridevi Bhudevi Sametha Malayappaswamy on the large vehicle.

Currently, the influx of devotees in Tirumala is at a manageable level, with those waiting in the Vaikuntam Queue Complex being organised into 20 compartments. However, devotees without tokens can expect a lengthy wait of approximately 12 hours to have their darshan of Srivari.

On Friday, the temple welcomed 71,110 devotees, with 25,695 individuals participating in the tonsuring ceremony. The collection in the Srivari Hundi reached an impressive Rs. 4.89 crores.