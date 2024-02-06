TTD resolves to stop religious conversions

Tirumala: The three-day Dharmika Sadas organised by TTD at Astana Mandapam in Tirumala concluded on Monday with TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy presenting resolutions to the media. He said that many important decisions were taken considering the unanimous opinion of many Swamijis, who graced the conference in person and virtually.

These resolutions include, people of other religious faiths, who voluntarily come forward to practice Hinduism, will be welcomed to Hindu way of life, will be trained in Hindu rituals, traditions and practices that were taught in Hindu Sanatana Dharma. This programme will be initiated at Lotus Feet of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala with the sprinkling of Sacred Water ceremony.

Ithihasas and Puranas should be propagated in such a way that all sections of people from children to adults can easily understand the essence. For this there is need to train Dharma Pracharakas.

The conference decided to change Tirupati accordingly, to make pilgrims to equally feel a spiritual atmosphere in Tirupati akin to Tirumala.

Revival of dilapidated temples and construction of Mandirs in Harijan, tribal and fishing areas need to be taken in a big way. Suitable measures are needed to prevent religious conversions, that are allegedly taking place, especially in rural areas.

Conferences like this should be held in Tirumala or Tirupati once every year that will contribute to the preservation of Hindu Dharma. Also, to be held at village and district levels to enlighten rural masses.

The resolutions taken in this conference should be implemented not only by TTD but also by all Hindu religious and charitable institutions present across the globe towards the preservation of Hindu Dharma.