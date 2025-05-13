  • Menu
TTD Resumes VIP Break Darshan for AP, TS Leaders from May 15

TTD to accept VIP Break Darshan letters from AP, TS MPs, MLAs starting May 15. Devotees with referrals allowed from May 16 under existing guidelines.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will once again begin accepting recommendation letters from elected public representatives of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for VIP Break Darshan, starting May 15.

Under the resumed procedure, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) from the two Telugu states can forward referrals for VIP Break Darshan. Devotees carrying these referral letters will be allowed entry from May 16.

TTD officials clarified that while referrals will be entertained starting this date, all other guidelines and procedures governing VIP Break Darshan will remain the same. The existing protocols regarding quota, time slots, and identification checks will continue to be followed without modifications.

