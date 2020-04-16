TTD serves 1.4 lakh food packets to needy people

Tirupati: With Covid-19 lockdown is extended till May 3, the TTD has so far distributed 25 lakh food packets starting from March 28 onwards to address hunger problem of stranded pilgrims and migrant labour in Tirupati.



TTD is providing 70,000 food packets each in morning and evening that is being prepared in the employee's canteen at TTD administrative building every day.

As the Employees Canteen region had now come under Red Zone, food packets are being prepared at three places including the kitchens of Srinivasam rest house, Tiruchanoor Annaprasadam complex and the Padmavati Women's College in Tirupati.

Nearly 750 persons are working in two shifts beginning at 3 am to 11 am and 1 pm-8 pm. TTD food packets are also supplied by state government department staff to all regions of Tirupati.

YSRCP senior leader and Tirupati MLA Bhuamana Karunaka Reddy personally overseeing the distribution of the large number of food packets in which committed and service-minded followers are involved in the pilgrim city to ensure that no one in the holy city suffer the pangs of hunger.

Reddy in an effort to strengthen the hands of TTD management, he is also getting donation of rice and vegetables for Annaprasadam and distributing food to lockdown-hit people.

On Wednesday, Reddy handed over 6 tonne of rice to TTD chief catering officer Sastry at Srinivasam pilgrim complex and assured more such support to help the TTD continue free distribution of food on a massive scale.

Meanwhile, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal told media that the free distribution of Annaprasadam has been extended to other districts through concerned district administrations. TTD allocated Rs 13 crores from the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust (SVAT) at Rs.1 crore each to the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh to provide food packets to the displaced people, poor and income-less wage earners.

"Sanathana dharma says Manava seve Madhava seva (serving people is service to God) and TTD as a responsible Hindu religious institution, is keen on prove that humanity first,'' Singhal said asserting that TTD is ready to extend whatever help required to provide the COVID 19 hit people.

He requested the District Collectors to utilise the funds to distribute food packets as Srivari Anna Prasadam to needy people in their regions and if need be, the TTD would sanction more funds for the humanitarian purpose.