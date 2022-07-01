TTD to hold Brahmotsavams from September 27, says EO Dharma Reddy

TTD EO Dharma Reddy later spoke to media and said that it was decided that Sri Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavam in Tirumala will start with flag hoisting from September 27. He conducted a review with the authorities on the conduct of Tirumala Salakatla Brahmotsavam and explained that the Brahmotsavas were held in solitude for two years.



The EO revealed that Srivari Brahmotsavam will be held as usual this year and arrangements are being made for the procession of deity.

It is also revealed that Garuda Seva will be held on October 1, Bangaru Ratham on October 2, Maharatham on October 4, and Chakrasnanam on October 5 respectively. EO explained that the AP CM would be invited to present the silk robes to the deity on behalf of the government during the Brahmotsavam.

It has been announced that special darshans for the physically challenged and darshans of VIP letters of recommendation will be cancelled during the Salakatla Brahmotsavam.