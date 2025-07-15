TTD to observe ‘Anivara Asthanam’ tomorrow

Tirupati: TirumalaTirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for the annual observance of Anivara Asthanam on July 16, a long-standing temple tradition that marks the formal transition to a new accounting year at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Unlike many of the more visibly grand religious celebrations in Tirumala, Anivara Asthanam unfolds within the sanctum sanctorum with solemnity and spiritual purpose. It is during this internal ritual that the TTD’s principal officers submit the previous year’s financial accounts before the deity, seeking divine approval to continue in their respective roles. The ritual reflects the Agamic concept of ‘Asthanam,’ or divine court, underscoring the Lord’s authority in temple administration.

Historically, this ritual originated during the period when Mahants oversaw the temple’s management. It was then held on the final day of the Tamil month of Ani — hence the name ‘Anivara Asthanam’ — signalling the start of financial preparations for the coming year.

On the day, new account ledgers are ceremonially introduced, and key administrative symbols, including the sacred coffer key-bunch known as ‘Lachana,’ are placed at the feet of the presiding deity. The Jeeyangar Swamijis will present new garments to the Moolavirat and to the utsava murtis of Lord Malayappa Swamy, Sridevi, and Bhudevi, who are placed on Sarvabhoopala Vahanam within the sanctum, accompanied by Viswaksena. A special ritual known as ‘Rupayi Harati’ follows, wherein temple staff involved in the proceedings each offer a rupee as symbolic submission, and the total offerings are then tallied in the presence of the TTD Executive Officer. As part of the festival arrangements, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, the traditional purification of the sanctum and temple surroundings, will be carried out on July 15 from 6 am, using herbal ingredients called ‘Parimalam’. Due to this, devotees will be allowed for darshan after 12 noon on July 15. Also, VIP Break Darshan and select Arjitha Sevas stand cancelled.

In the evening on July 16. Pushpa Pallaki procession will be conducted, adding a visual flourish to the otherwise administrative and spiritually symbolic observance.