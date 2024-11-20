Live
- Controversy Surrounds Hyderabad Metro Rail: N.V.S. Reddy’s Comments on Losses Spark Government Concerns
- Android 16 Preview Released: Who Can Access It and What's New
- Rights activist demands Manipur CM’s resignation
- Controversy erupts over cancellation of ineligible BPL cards
- TTD to release February quota Arjitha seva tickets tomorrow
- BJP workers protest alleged misuse of SC funds, clash with PWD officials
- Votes will follow if politicians give up their theatrics
- Vikram Gowda tracked through local informants
- Maharashtra & Jharkhand Polls 2024: Key Battles and Leadership Uncertainty
- Maha polls: 6.61 pc voter turnout recorded till 9 am
Just In
TTD to release February quota Arjitha seva tickets tomorrow
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release schedule for February quotas of various Arjitha Seva tickets at the Srivari Temple in Tirumala.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release schedule for February quotas of various Arjitha Seva tickets at the Srivari Temple in Tirumala. Tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankaran Seva will be available for online booking starting Thursday at 10 am.
In addition, TTD has already made available the electronic dip quota for some Arjitha Seva tickets, which devotees can register for until 10 am on Wednesday.
Significantly, the Anga Pradakshina ticket quota will be released on the 23rd at 10 am. Later that same day, at 3 pm, special darshan tokens will be issued specifically for elderly devotees, individuals with disabilities, and those suffering from chronic illnesses.
Furthermore, TTD officials have revealed that a quota of Rs. 300 special entry darshan tickets will be released on the 24th at 10 am. Devotees are encouraged to stay informed and prepared to secure their bookings for these highly sought-after tickets.