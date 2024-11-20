TTD to release February quota Arjitha seva tickets tomorrow

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release schedule for February quotas of various Arjitha Seva tickets at the Srivari Temple in Tirumala. Tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankaran Seva will be available for online booking starting Thursday at 10 am.

In addition, TTD has already made available the electronic dip quota for some Arjitha Seva tickets, which devotees can register for until 10 am on Wednesday.

Significantly, the Anga Pradakshina ticket quota will be released on the 23rd at 10 am. Later that same day, at 3 pm, special darshan tokens will be issued specifically for elderly devotees, individuals with disabilities, and those suffering from chronic illnesses.

Furthermore, TTD officials have revealed that a quota of Rs. 300 special entry darshan tickets will be released on the 24th at 10 am. Devotees are encouraged to stay informed and prepared to secure their bookings for these highly sought-after tickets.