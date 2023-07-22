TTD to release Rs. 300 Special Darshan tokens for October on July 25

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will be releasing the quota of Tirumala Srivari Rs.300 special entrance darshan tickets for the month of October and the additional tickets of August and September on July 25 at TTD's official website https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in at 10 am. A total of 4,000 tickets will be released under the additional quota and 15,000 tickets for October.



On the 24th of this month at 11 am, Srivani Trust tickets for the month of October will also be released online. Additionally, at 3 o'clock in the afternoon on the same day, the quota of darshan tickets for the elderly and disabled for the month of October will be released.

Furthermore, on the 26th of this month, the TTD will organize a Pallavotsavam in Tirumala to honor the Uttarabhadra Nakshatra, which is associated with the birth of the Maharaja of Mysore. After the Sahasradipalankara Seva, Sridevi and Bhudevi, along with Srimalayappaswamy, will be taken in a procession to the Karnataka Sattra. Representatives of the Karnataka State Government and the Mysore State will invite deity and Ammavar and offer special arati.

Currently, there is a rush of devotees in Tirumala, and all the compartments are full. This has led to a waiting period of 24 hours for Srivari Sarvadarshan and 5 hours for special darshan.