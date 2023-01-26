  • Menu
TTD to release Srivani darshan tickets for February tomorrow

TTD to release Srivani darshan tickets for February tomorrow
Highlights

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced that it will release Srivani tickets for the month of February tomorrow on January 27

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced that it will release Srivani tickets for the month of February tomorrow on January 27. It has been revealed that 750 tickets will be issued online and another 250 tickets will be issued offline of 1000 tickets to be issued every day. While the Arjitha Seva tickets will be released on Friday for the month of February.

Meanwhile, the devotees are waiting in three compartments to have darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. TTD officials said that devotees without tokens will get darshan within 15 hours. On the other hand, 67,493 people visited Swami while 24,958 devotees tonsured their heads.

The TTD has grossed an income of Rs. 4.82 crore through hundi from devotees

