TTD trust board pours heaps of benefits to employees Approves pay hike to various categories of employees

Tirumala: The TTD management poured heaps of benefits by hiking the wages of various categories of non-permanent employees. The TTD trust board headed by chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who is also the City MLA, at its meeting held here on Monday approved a steep hike to the employees including working in the Kalyanakatta (tonsure centre), Potu (temple kitchen), Ugranam (temple store), Vahanam bearers, considering the two categories of employees as skilled workers, contract workers and also to provide additional financial support to Peddaa Jeeyar and chinna Jeeyar Mutts for providing job security to the staff including religious staff in the two Mutts.

Accordingly the salaries of Srivari Potu (temple kitchen) workers increased by ₹10,000, benefitting 350 workers, minimum wages of ₹20,000 to piece rate Barbers at Kalyanakatta, benefitting 250, Salaries hiked to workers who are working on contract basis in several departments which will be increased to Rs 18500 from Rs 15000 for skilled workers, Semi-skilled workers salaries hiked to ₹15000 from ₹12000 and Unskilled workers pay increased to ₹15000 from ₹10,340 Board also decided to provide financial assistance of ₹60 lakhs to Pedda Jeeyar Mutt and ₹40 lakhs to Chinna Jeeyar Mutt every year in addition to the existing financial assistance, for the benefit of the staff working in the mutts .

The other approvals tenders including ₹4.47 crore for building permanent queue lines at Gogarbham Dam Circle on Outer Ring Road, Rs 209 crore for construction of new rest houses Achyuta and Sripatham complexes in Tirumala, repairs and development works in remaining cottages of HVC region in Tirumala Rs ₹1.82 crore, construction of open drain at Srinivasam complex, Tirupati at a cost of Rs crore, Rs 7.31 crore for construction of toilets, kitchen and footpath at Alipiri parking lot for the benefit of pilgrims coming from long distances.



Similarly tenders approved for ₹7.24 crore for new parking lot in Alipiri, for a four lane road from Sri Varaha Swamy Rest House to Outer Ring Road at ₹6.32 crore,for beautification, street lights, drains and four lane BT Road from Cheropalli-Srinivasa Mangapuram-Srivari Mettu Rs 17.09 crore, for sanitation in regions of TTD roads, institutions where devotees movements is more in Tirupati abiding to the court directives.

To construct Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jharkhand, responding to the state government which wrote a letter to AP CM jagan Mohan Reddy, in 100 acres at Devgarh. The place already houses the most important shrine of Sri Vaidyanatha-one of 12 Jyoyitlingas and also one of the Shakti peethams.

Board decided to sanction ₹2 crore from Srivani trust funds for construction of prakaram, cut stone flooring, store room and Mandapam at Sri Moolasthana Yellamma temple in Chandragiri. Upon the directions of the Honourable CM of AP YS Jaganmohan Reddy house sites are being distributed to all TTD employees. The first phase of distribution of house sites covering 3518 employees will be on December 28 and second phase covering 1500 employees in January first week, 2024.

Before the press briefing, the TTD Chairman complimented EO AV Dharma Reddy and his team of officials, employees, Board members for the incident-free and successful completion of Vaikuntadwara Darshan on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi on December 23 and 24 respectively.EO Dharma Reddy, Board Members, JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam were present.