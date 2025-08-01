Live
TTD warns against filming in Tirumala
Says vigilance and security wing will register cases and take necessary action against those who indulge in such practices which contradict the spiritual atmosphere of the place
TheTirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) issued a strong warning regarding a recent trend of individuals filming and uploading “mischievous acts” and “indecent” videos (reels) in front of the Tirumala temple on social media.
The TTD stated that such actions are highly inappropriate for a sacred spiritual place like Tirumala and are deeply hurting the sentiments of devotees while disturbing the spiritual atmosphere.
In a statement on Thursday, TTD stressed that Tirumala is solely a place of devotion and worship, and it is everyone’s responsibility to respect the sentiments of the millions of devotees who visit for Srivaru’s darshan.
It said TTD vigilance and security personnel will take strict against those found filming such videos.
Cases will be registered against individuals who violate the sanctity of Tirumala.
The TTD appealed to all devotees to cooperate in maintaining the spiritual atmosphere and sanctity of Tirumala by refraining from creating and sharing indecent videos and reels.