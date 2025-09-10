TTD warns of action on fake Venkateswara kalyanams

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) cautioned devotees that strict action will be taken against individuals or organisations conducting unauthorised and fake Sri Venkateswara Kalyanam events in the name of TTD, particularly abroad. Recently, an invitation card has gone viral on WhatsApp groups claiming that an organization named Sri Advaita Seva Samiti is conducting Sri Sridevi Bhudevi Sameta Srinivasa Kalyanamahotsavam on September 6, 2025 at Singh Sabha Slough Sports Centre, Slough SL1 3LW, United Kingdom.

TTD clarified that no permission has been granted by APNRTS nor have any official orders been issued by TTD for this event. Despite this, the organizers have misused the official TTD logo on the invitation card. Such unauthorized use of TTD’s name and logo is misleading devotees and creating confusion.

Though the invitation mentions the event as free, no details were given about special services. Upon scanning the QR code printed on the invitation, it was found that devotees are being asked to register and make payments of £566 as ‘service fees.’

In addition, promises of distribution of items such as TTD Kalyanam Laddu prasadam, a silver locket, Akshintalu, turmeric, kumkum, sari, mangalsutra thread, blouse piece, and a framed photograph of Sri Venkateswara were also made.

Based on complaints received, TTD has directed its vigilance wing to initiate strict action against this fraudulent activity.

TTD strongly advised devotees to remain vigilant and no t to fall prey to such unauthorised events.

Any kalyanam organised in the name of TTD without proper approval will invite stringent legal action, it warned. It also urged the devotees to immediately bring such incidents of fake events or monetary collections in the name of TTD to the notice of the TTD vigilance department.