TTD’s leadership rift worsens post-stampede tragedy

Tirupati: The simmering tensions between the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and the Trust Board came to the forefront following the recent stampede incident that claimed six lives. While reports of differences between EO Rao and Chairman BR Naidu had surfaced over the past few months, the tragedy and its aftermath exposed the friction in stark terms.

During a review meeting in Tirupati, held by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday to investigate lapses that led to the stampede, a verbal altercation between the EO and the Chairman unfolded inthe presence of the Chief Minister and other ministers, highlighting a glaring lack of coordination between the administration and the trust board. Sources close to the matter indicate that Chairman BR Naidu has complained to the Chief Minister about being excluded from key decisions, while Rao has refuted these allegations, leading to the volatile clash witnessed during the review.

Chief Minister Naidu, who visited Tirupati to investigate the lapses that led to the stampede, was reportedly caught off guard by the public sparring. Despite Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad's attempt to mediate, the Chief Minister intervened, admonishing both the EO and Chairman for their conduct. Naidu emphasised the necessity of unity and warned that discord between the board and administration would not be tolerated. Following the review meeting, the Chief Minister announced the transfer of the District Superintendent of Police, TTD Joint Executive Officer, and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer, signalling his dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs.