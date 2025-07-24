Tulasi Rambabu delivers free food to 200 poor people

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani has urged charitable individuals to register as P4 mentors. She came to know about Annadana services being continued by Tulasi Rambabu at Veeravasaram and visited the venue on Wednesday. She congratulated his family. She tasted the food items. She enquired Rambabu on details of his food donation. Rambabu explained that for the last five years, food items have been served at their homes to about 200 elderly people and those who cannot prepare food in 18 villages of Veeravasaram mandal. He said that along with vegetables, non-vegetarian curry is also being served every Wednesday and Sunday.

He said that besides cooking every day, food in steel boxes is sent to the homes of the needy, which is enough for two meals. He said that five staff members have been appointed for all the work of preparing the food, packing food, and taking it in an auto. It costs about Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per day to prepare and serve meals to 200 people, and it costs about Rs 30 lakh to 35 lakh per year. He said that this programme has been continued for the last five years without collecting or accepting any donations from anyone, by the grace of God.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Nagarani said that Annadanam is the greatest of all charities, and it is a great thing for a person to continuously carry out such a great work for the last five years. Looking at the service programme organised by Rambabu, he reminds us of the P-4 programme launched by the Chief Minister. On the occasion, she called upon charitable individuals to come forward to register as P4 mentors as per the call of the Chief Minister.

Veeravasaram Tahsildar Ramanjaneyulu, MPP Veeravalli Durga Bhavani, Rambabu’s wife Varalakshmi, daughter Govardhini, father Srirama Murthy, and others were present on this occasion.