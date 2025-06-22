Live
Tulasi Seeds chairman’s birthday celebrated
Guntur: The birthday of renowned industrialist and chairman of Tulasi Group of Companies Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu and his son Tulasi Krishna Chaitanya was celebrated at Yogi Bhavan in Arundelpet, Guntur city on Saturday.
Ramachandra Prabhu cut a cake in the presence of his sons Tulasi Yogish and Tulasi Krishna Chaitanya, and grandson Tulasi Aditya. Leaders of various political parties extended birthday greetings to Prabhu and wished Ramachandra Prabhu and Krishna Chaitanya to excel further as industrialists.
Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmad, former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, GGH Superintendent Dr Yasaswi Ramana and several corporators were among those, who participated in the celebrations.
On this occasion, Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu said that he is feeling fortunate that June 21, which is also International Yoga Day, coincided with his birthday, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing yoga to the world and spreading India’s glory across the globe.
He said the Tulasi Group of Companies have provided employment to several people and has been offering scholarships to poor students for over 25 years. He assured more public welfare activities will continue in future.