Tungabhadra Warriors emerge winners of APL Season 4

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 4, organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), concluded successfully in Visakhapatnam. Tungabhadra Warriors emerged as winners of Season 4 in the final match held between Tungabhadra Warriors team and Capital Amaravati Royals.

ACA president Kesineni Sivanath presented the trophy and a cheque of Rs 35 lakhs to the winning team. Speaking on the occasion, Kesineni Sivanath said that such leagues bring out the talent of the players and provide them a platform to stand out.

ACA secretary Sana Satish Babu, APL governing council chairman RV Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, BJP state president PVN Madhav, ACA former joint secretary and Visakhapatnam north constituency MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, among others, were present during the presentation of the trophy.

This season, a number of players from villages got a chance to exhibit their cricketing skills as the ACA facilitated an opportunity for them to showcase their talent through the APL. The Andhra Premier League was held on the similar lines of Indian Premier League (IPL)