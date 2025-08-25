Live
- Optimistic about India-US trade negotiations: RBI Governor
- ICSI CS June 2025 Result Declared: Check Professional & Executive Results Online
- SBI asks RBI to allow banks to finance acquisitions
- Two held in Delhi for opening fire at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home
- MP Tejasvi Surya Compares Delhi Metro Minimal Hike to Bengaluru Metro Steep Fare
- Free English training held for teachers under FLN prog
- Vidya Sagar Hospital completes 500 robotic knee replacement surgeries
- India's hospitality sector to add Rs 43.25 lakh crore to GDP, create 63 million jobs by 2034
- India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in same boat: PM Modi
- CPI leader clarifies, no political party behind case against Lulu Mall in Thrissur
Tungabhadra Warriors emerge winners of APL Season 4
Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 4, organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), concluded successfully in Visakhapatnam....
Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 4, organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), concluded successfully in Visakhapatnam. Tungabhadra Warriors emerged as winners of Season 4 in the final match held between Tungabhadra Warriors team and Capital Amaravati Royals.
ACA president Kesineni Sivanath presented the trophy and a cheque of Rs 35 lakhs to the winning team. Speaking on the occasion, Kesineni Sivanath said that such leagues bring out the talent of the players and provide them a platform to stand out.
ACA secretary Sana Satish Babu, APL governing council chairman RV Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, BJP state president PVN Madhav, ACA former joint secretary and Visakhapatnam north constituency MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, among others, were present during the presentation of the trophy.
This season, a number of players from villages got a chance to exhibit their cricketing skills as the ACA facilitated an opportunity for them to showcase their talent through the APL. The Andhra Premier League was held on the similar lines of Indian Premier League (IPL)