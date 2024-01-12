Twist in Kirlampudi: Mudragada may join Jana Sena or TDP

Rajamahendravaram: All roads in East Godavari district now lead to Kirlampudi, where Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham stays. As the process of selection of candidates gained momentum and as speculations are rife that the notification for the elections would be announced any time after February 9, Padmanabham has become the most sought-after leader in the state.

Though till ten days back it was being said that Padmanabham would join the YSRCP, the political equations seem to be changing very fast during these days. Padmanabham was unhappy that the YSRCP had invited him but did not bother to take the issue forward. He could not even meet Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Moreover, his assessment of the mood of the people also seems to have distanced him from the ruling party.

According to his son M Giribabu, he and his father are likely to join either the TDP or Jana Sena. An announcement is likely after Sankranti. While Jana Sena leader Bolisetty Srinivas met Padmanabham on Wednesday night, TDP leader Jyotula Nehru called on Padmanabham on Thursday morning. Both these leaders are said to have impressed upon him to join either of the two parties. He said his father had decided to re-enter active politics and they are asking for two seats but are willing to accept even one seat for the present from the TDP-Jana Sena alliance. Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar is also likely to meet him in next couple of days to formally invite him in to JSP.

Talking to the media, Nehru said he had suggested to Padmanabham to join the alliance as it would be in the larger interests of the Kapus.

He said since he was contesting from the Jaggampeta Assembly constituency of which Kiralampudi is a part, he sought the support of the Kapu veteran leader. Nehru added that Padmanabham had assured him of his support.



In the backdrop of these developments, the YSRCP which still claims that Padmanabham continues to be with the ruling party sent Jyotula Trimurtulu to meet Mudragadda on Thursday evening. But the veteran leaders is learnt to have refused to meet him saying that he cannot be with YSRCP

It may be mentioned here that Kapu voters have significant influence in Kakinada City, Kakinada Rural, Prattipadu, Jaggampeta, Tuni and Pithapuram constituencies. Mudragada has a strong bonding with them. He had won as Kakinada MP in 1999. He also contributed to actor U V Krishnam Raju's victory as BJP's MP candidate from Kakinada in 1998.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan had recently wrote a letter calling the Kapu leaders not to be part of the YSRCP conspiracy and to stay united. He said that the Jana Sena welcomes all Kapu leaders into the party.