Two arrested, 22 tola gold ornaments recovered: SP R N Ammi Reddy

Srikakulam: The II Town police arrested two thieves and recovered 22 tolas of ornaments from them on Friday. Speaking to media at District Police Office here, Superintendent of Police R N Ammi Reddy said the accused were identified as P Pawan Kumar and K Srinivasa Rao of Srikakulam town.

They broke a locked house of A Parankusam Jaganmohan at Rythu Bazaar area in the city and lifted 22 tolas of ornaments. Jaganmohan went to Surat in Gujarat for one-week along with his family members.

On spotting the locked house, thieves broke the locks and lifted the ornaments. After returning from Surat, Jaganmohan noticed the theft on December 13 and lodged a complaint with II Town police.

After registering case, the police launched investigation and caught the thieves in a week. If the victim Jaganmohan informed to police for locked house monitoring system (LHMS) we could have prevented the theft, SP elaborated.

Under the LHMS, if any house owner informed to police before they go on trip by locking their house, police arrange CC cameras at the house along with alarm and monitor, to notice the movement of others at the house, the SP said.