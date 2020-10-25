Two brothers attack each other over share of water at farm fields in Chittoor

In a horrific incident at Madanapalle mandal of Chittoor district, clashe broke out between two brothers over the share of water in a farm that led to a fight between the duo. Both were hospitalized with serious injuries as they attacked each other with knives.

Going into details, quarrel has been going on for a few days over the share of water in the borewell of Chinnappa Amarnath, in Abbagondinayunivari Palle village in Madanapalle mandal. The two once again clashed over the share of water at the farm on Sunday and attacked each other with knives.

Both brothers were stabbed in the clash and the locals rushed them to the hospital for treatment. A case has been registered at Madanapalle Rural Police Station in this regard. Police have arrested Ramana Srinivasan, who was attacked with a knife, and are investigating the case. The latest incident emphasises on collapse of humanity in the society.