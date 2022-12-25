  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two construction labourers die after tractor collides them in Eluru

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

As many as two construction labourers died in a road accident in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh on the spot when a tractor collided with them

As many as two construction labourers died in a road accident in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh on the spot when a tractor collided with them at Puppalagudem in Lingapalem mandal of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Sai Babu and Bhaskar Rao of Khammam district. The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

The tractor was seized and taken to the police station. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X