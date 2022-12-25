Two construction labourers die after tractor collides them in Eluru

As many as two construction labourers died in a road accident in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh on the spot when a tractor collided with them at Puppalagudem in Lingapalem mandal of the district.



The deceased have been identified as Sai Babu and Bhaskar Rao of Khammam district. The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

The tractor was seized and taken to the police station. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.