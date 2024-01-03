Two-day ‘GEM-24’on Jan 10, 11

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Business School is organising a national-level student fest ‘Excellence Meet 2024-Kartavya’ (GEM-24) on January 10th and 11th, announced School Dean Raja P. Pappu here on Tuesday.

Addressing a media conference, he mentioned that the platform is open to all students studying in business schools across India. Focusing on the theme ‘Kartavya– Building Responsible Organisations’, the event will encourage students to build the organisations with responsibility.

GEM-24 student CEO Indukuri Sindhu Varma informed that the event hosts a diverse array of management and non-management events and competitions. Renowned CEOs and industry professionals from esteemed organisations are participating as judges, presenting attendees with an abundance of learning opportunities. The event is in perfect harmony with a pivotal role B-Schools assume in shaping responsible businesses.

The event convener Ashok Karri said that the business school has been organising the event for the last 20 years to encourage students to face the corporate world. Winners will receive cash prizes and certificates.

As part of the GEM premier league 2024, a multi-sport event featuring cricket, badminton, athletics, volleyball, chess, basketball, and throw ball will be held from January 5th to 9th at the campus. Besides a cultural night scheduled on January 11, the event also includes mini reel magic, brand whiz quest, riddle trail, etc.,