Two-day seminar on NEP concludes at GDC

The two-day seminar on NEP-2020 concluded on Friday at GDC campus. Speaking on the occasion, Government Degree College for women, principal, K Sriramulu said New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 is providing opportunity to students to learn job oriented courses besides academic studies.He said the Central government introduced multidisciplinary courses at graduation





and post-graduation levels and students can choose courses based on their interest. Retired principal of the GDC, K Mythili said the colleges should achieve autonomous status and have capacity to run multidisciplinary courses to satisfy the interests of students and also to cater the requirements of the job market. Another professor, T Simhachalam explained the importance of English language and also suggested students to learn the language skills to overcome difficulties in getting job opportunities.





Lecturers, D Sravan Kumar, K Mounika explained about research in various subjects and NEP-2020 provided sufficient scope for research oriented programMEs. Professors from various universities across the nation attended the seminar and submitted papers and observations on NEP-2020. A brochure was released on NEP-2020 which contained basic features of the NEP.



