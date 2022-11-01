Two dead after a boat overturns in Kolleru lake in Eluru

In a tragic incident that took place in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, a boat overturned in Kolleru Lake in Sriparru of Eluru Rural Mandal leaving two out of six people dead. The boat that went with the labourers to cut cotton in Kolleru suddenly capsized. This accident happened. Four of the six workers survived.

On the information of the villagers, the police reached the spot and investigated and recovered the bodies of two women. Police identified the deceased as Paidamma and Gouramma from Sriparru. The death of two women caused a deep tragedy in Sriparru village.

Police said that the laborers who survived suffered minor injuries. The Eluru Rural Police said that they have registered a case and are investigating the incident.