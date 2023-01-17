  • Menu
Two dead, one critical in an accident at first ghat road in Tirupati

A road accident took place on the first ghat road of Bhakarapet in the Tirupati city, a bus collided with a two wheeler leaving two people die and the other in a critical condition.

In a tragic road accident took place on the first ghat road of Bhakarapet in the Tirupati city, a bus collided with a two wheeler leaving two people die and the other in a critical condition. The injured were taken to the hospital.

The locals who witnessed the accident said that overspeeding is the cause of the accident. The police reached the spot on the information of the locals and recovered the dead bodies.

The bodies were taken to the area hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

