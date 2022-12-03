Two devotees crushed to death in Andhra Pradesh
Two devotees were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Saturday, police said.
Amaravati: Two devotees were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Saturday, police said.
A car knocked down the devotees when they were walking from Srikakulam district to Vijayawada to offer prayers at Kanaka Durga temple.
Two devotees -- Eshwara Rao and Santosh -- died on the spot.
Police have registered a case and arrested the driver. A police officer said that further investigations are on.
Bhavani Deeksha is the second largest festival celebrated at the Kanaka Durga temple after Dasara. Devotees take a 40-day-long Deeksha during which they wear red robes and offer special prayers.
