Two die during Jagan’s visit to Rentapalla village

Guntur: Two persons los their lives on Wednesday during former chief minister and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district.

Ch Singaiah, 53, who attempted to throw flowers on Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vehicle at Etukuru in Guntur city, fell under the wheels of the convoy and was seriously injured, later succumbing while undergoing treatment at the GGH in Guntur.

In a separate incident, Papasani Janardhan Reddy, 30, collapsed at Gadiyaram Centre in Sattenapalli while waiting to welcome Jagan Mohan Reddy. Locals shifted him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Guntur Range inspector general of police, Sarva Shrestha Thripati, and Guntur district SP S Satish Kumar addressing the media, confirmed Singaiah’s death after he fell under a convoy vehicle whose driver did not stop.

ASI Rajasekhar shifted him to GGH where he was declared dead. Police stated they had granted permission for three vehicles in the convoy, but observed thirty to 35 vehicles. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu and his brother Murali reportedly argued with police, removing barricades at Korrapadu to allow YSRCP activists and allegedly threatening officers. Similar altercations with police were reported at various other locations during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit.

Police had established 25 check-posts and barricades in Rentapalla village to ensure security.

Despite being scheduled to arrive at 11 am to unveil a statue of Nagamalleswara Rao, Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Rentapalla village at 5 pm. A large number of YSRCP activists participating in the programme were noted to have violated norms, despite elaborate security arrangements made for the visit.