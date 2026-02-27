Two held, property worth Rs 38 lakh recovered

Guntur: Duggiralapolice arrested two accused in two separate house burglary cases registered under the limits of Duggirala Police Station and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 37,85,955 from their possession on Thursday. According to Guntur district SP Vakul Jindal, the complainant, a resident of Brahmin Bazaar area, Duggirala village, had gone to Tirupati with his family. On returning home on September 20, 2025, he found the house door and almirah broken and gold ornaments stolen.

Based on the complaint, using CCTV footage, fingerprints, and other technical evidence, the accused was identified as Chippada Kedareswara Rao, a habitual offender from Tanuku, West Godavari district. He was arrested near Manchikalapudi Adda Road. The police recovered 101.71 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 16,32,455 and Rs 1000 in cash from him. Property related to five cases registered in Mangalagiri Rural, Attili, Hanuman Junction, and Kaikaluru Police Stations was also recovered.

In another case, the complainant from Chintalapudi village had gone out with family when unknown persons broke open the almirah and stole gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 20 lakh. Based on the complaint received, they registered the case. Using fingerprint analysis, facial recognition technology, and surveillance of suspect movements, the accused was identified as Imadabattini Gopi of Guntur. He was apprehended in Sharaf Bazaar area of Mangalagiri town. He confessed to the offence during interrogation.