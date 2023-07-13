Two juveniles held for murder of 9-year-old tribal student in AP

Eluru (AP): Two juveniles were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of a nine-year-old tribal student at Puliramudugudem in Eluru district, police said.

The minor boy studying in class four and staying at Puliramudugudem tribal welfare hostel was found dead on Tuesday morning. A note threatening more such incidents was found in his hand. “As part of investigation on Thursday, Jeelugumilli circle inspector B. Venkateswar Rao took the juveniles into custody while carrying out vehicle checks,” said a press note from Eluru district police.

According to police, the juveniles allegedly murdered the boy owing to previous enmity, even as both of them were found to study in the same school. The boy's body was found inside the school premises located beside the hostel on Tuesday