Two killed due to electric shock in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

A tragic incident in the early hours of the morning in Illendu mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, has resulted in the deaths of two family members and left another seriously injured following an electric shock accident.

Erramma, a resident of Yellapuram village in Marrigudem panchayat, was electrocuted while getting dressed, as the string of her clothespin had inadvertently come into contact with a broken electricity service wire. When her husband, Enugu Narasaiah, aged 55, and their son, Praveen, aged 30, attempted to rescue her, they both suffered fatal electric shocks and died on the spot.

The family, who relied on agriculture for their livelihood, has been left devastated. Praveen was married with two children.

Following the incident, Komararam Sub-Inspector Nagul Meera arrived to inspect the scene and has initiated an investigation. Erramma, aged 50 and seriously injured, was first transferred to Illendu Government Hospital and later moved to Khammam Hospital for more intensive treatment.