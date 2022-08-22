Two NCC cadets of KU participate in Delhi camp

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Two NCC students of Krishna University College of Engineering and Technology participated in NCC camp at Delhi during Independence Day celebrations.

Active NCC students across the country were selected to participate in the cultural programmes to be staged in Delhi in the name of Ek Bharat-Sreshth Bharat as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The NCC students were given training under the aegis of Colonel Susheel Bugalia from August 1 to 14 and they performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 in New Delhi.

Only two students were selected from Krishna district and both are studying in university engineering college.

The students - Harshita and Sai Kiran - expressed happiness over their performance and they were extremely joyous to recall shaking hands with the Prime Minister.

Vice-Chancellor Prof KB Chandrasekhar congratulated the two students on their return from Delhi on Monday. He said that the first NCC students were selected for the Delhi programme which is pride to the university.

Rector Prof D Suryachandra Rao, Registrar Dr M Rami Reddy, NCC coordinator Dr D Ramasekhar Reddy, engineering college Principal M Babu Reddy and others were present.